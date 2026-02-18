Prince William, Kate Middleton felt Meghan, Harry 'had an agenda'

Prince Harry had reached out to an intermediary, kind of mutual friend between himself and his brother Prince William

Prince William and Kate Middleton felt Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘had an agenda’ as things went undeniably different following the Sussexes wedding in 2018.

According to a report by the OK! "Harry and Meghan’s attitude towards palace staff" had set the both couples "on entirely different courses" as time went on.

Royal expert Russell Myers, in his book William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story, claimed Kate often played mediator between Harry and his brother, Prince William.

However, the Princess of Wales and Meghan’s relationship became "toxic," as Meghan "was being bullish, and Kate found her abrasive."

The future queen "saw the inevitability of the parting of ways, although perhaps not to the extent of what eventually happened."

Meanwhile, another royal expert and author of Finding Freedom and Endgame, Omid Scobie, also has reflected on the royal brothers William and Harry’s strained relationship.

Scobie tells the Us Weekly, “When I wrote my last book [Endgame] I was having conversations with people very close to Harry, and one of the things that were shared with me was that Harry had reached out to an intermediary, kind of mutual friend between himself and his brother, hoping that would allow them to have some kind of conversation together, maybe with someone present, or through whatever channel.

“It didn’t happen. It wasn’t received in any way whatsoever, and so from what I see now from the outside, it looks like that stone wall is still up. Unless the attitudes change on both sides, we’re never going to find any way to resolution.”