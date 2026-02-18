Andrew gets fresh blow as Britain's FBI joins probe into him

Andrew in danger as Britain's FBI works with police over Epstein files

Andrew Windsor Mountbatten may get no let-up, as reports say the UK's premier agency, the National Crime Agency, which is often compared with America's FBI, has joined the probe over his links with Jeffrey Epstein.



The agency is the latest authority joining the assessment of what unfolds in the Epstein files regarding the former prince.

Moreover, several police departments are specifically or generally reviewing the allegations against the former Duke of York and his connection with the convicted sex offender.

For example, Essex Police is reviewing email and flight logs from the Lolita Express, the private jet of the disgraced financier, while Bedfordshire Police is investigating flight details from Luton Airport for the same reasons.

On the other hand, Surrey Police is assessing claims of Andrew meeting alleged victims in Royal Lodge, his former residence, which notably falls within the department's jurisdiction.

In addition to the sexual abuse claims, Andrew's stint as the UK's trade envoy is also under the scanner. Thames Valley Police is actively looking into the allegation that he facilitated Epstein while in office.

“We can confirm today (11/2) that Thames Valley Police is leading the ongoing assessment of allegations relating to misconduct in public office," Oliver Wright, the Assistant Chief Constable of Thames Valley Police, said.

Meanwhile, Metropolitan, Norfolk and Wiltshire police are generally reviewing the massive Epstein files to find criminal activities.