King Charles reacts to 'heartbreaking loss' from US

King Charles said "We send our deepest sympathy to his family"

King Charles has reacted to the death of charismatic US civil rights leader Jesse Jackson, who died at age of 84.

Following the death of the Reverend Jesse Jackson, King Charles released a personal message to praise his commitment to civil rights and social justice and the impact he’s had around the world.

Jesse Jackson, an eloquent Baptist minister raised in the segregated South who became a close associate of Martin Luther King Jr and twice ran for the Democratic presidential nomination, died at age 84, his family said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Our father was a servant leader - not only to our family, but to the oppressed, the voiceless, and the overlooked around the world," the Jackson family said.

The palace, on behalf of King Charles, released statement on X, formerly Twitter handle.

The statement reads, “My wife and I were deeply saddened to hear of the death of the Reverend Jesse Jackson. We send our deepest sympathy to his family.”

“I remember with great fondness meeting him in 2015 as we paid our respects at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington, D.C. Much like Dr. King, Reverend Jackson’s tireless commitment to civil rights and social justice had a profound impact on countless people around the world, and his legacy continues to inspire new generations by his love for all God’s children.”

The king went on saying, “My thoughts and prayers are with his family at a time of such heartbreaking loss.”