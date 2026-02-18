Reports on Diddy, Elon Musk and Epstein's male genitalia highlighted in actor's criticism of Pam Bondi

Kate Beckinsale is facing backlash from Trump supporters after joining calls for action against those involved in child sexual exploitation.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared multiple screenshots of private explicit messages she had received from people she said were Trump supporters in response to her social media posts against pedophiles.

Kate Beckinsale

The actress also shared screenshots of past media reports describing what she called the "weird" shapes of the male genitalia of celebrities named in the Epstein files.

Sharing a user's picture and his abusive message, the actress wrote, "This was in response to a post that made it abundantly clear that the objection to pedophilia was a non-political issue and that anyone, anyone from any side who has abused children should be prosecuted and yet …"









She also posted a video where an American citizen accuses US Attorney General Pam Bondi of protecting pedophiles. " She said America could collapse if what is truely in the Epstein files was to be released," the man says in the video.

Kate said, "I would like to point out that the only people who are trying to make it political are Trump supporters. I have had not one single Democrat in my DMS trying to aggravate this politically."

After sharing past reports about male organs of Elon Musk, Harvey Harvey Weinstein, Diddy, Jeffrey and Epstein, the British-born actress wrote, "So here's the thing. There seem to be a correlation between having a weird di** and behaving like a fu*** insane lunatic pedophile a**hole."













The US Department of Justice (DoJ) announcement that it has released all of the files required by the Epstein Files Transparency Act has sparked backlash from thousands of people.

A letter sent to members of the US Congress on Saturday from US Attorney General Pam Bondi and her deputy said all documents held by the DoJ had been released. It contained a list of names appearing in the files.



