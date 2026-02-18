Winter Olympics 2026: Meghan's 'Suits' co-star supports Eileen Gu

Eileen Gu added another Olympic medal to her collection on Monday (February 16), taking a silver in the big air event with two impressive jumps that made her the most decorated woman in the history of freestyle skiing.

Gu has caused controversy with her decision to represent China in international competitions. She has a Chinese mother but was born and raised in the Unite States.

When a reporter asked whether she saw her results as “two silvers gained or two golds lost,” she answered with poise and the confidence of a true champion.

“I’m the most decorated female freeskier in history,” Gu said.

“Winning a medal at the Olympics is a life-changing experience for every athlete. Doing it five times is exponentially harder.

“Because every medal is equally hard for me, but everybody else’s expectations rise.

“The two medals lost situation is kind of a ridiculous perspective to take.”

Hundreds of people took to social media to praise the athlete for "expertly" shutting down the reporter.

Actor Patrick J. Adams, who appeared opposite Meghan Markle in hit TV series "Suits", was among those who shared her video on his Instagram account.

She still has one final chance of winning a gold medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Gu will begin her quest for a medal in the halfpipe event on Thursday, February 19.