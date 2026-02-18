Jelly Roll says Bunnie Xo's memoir was 'rough' to read: Here's why

Jelly Roll gives honest take on wife Bunnie Xo's memoir

Jelly Roll has read his wife Bunnie Xo’s honest and unfiltered tell-all memoir.

At the season 1 finale of Netflix's Star Search reboot on Tuesday, Feb. 17, the singer, 41, told People about his experience of reading the memoir, which details their marital troubles as well.

Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic reminded the country singer of the "pain" the couple went through.

"It was rough at times just for me to read it. You know what I mean? We went through a lot of pain and having to go through it together, but reading the whole book and seeing where it ended at is really touching," Jelly Roll said of Bunnie’s memoir.

The Grammy winner praised his wife for being "brave" and sharing everything about her personal story with people.

"I'm just proud of her for telling her story so unapologetically," he said . "I mean, she talks about everything fearlessly, from domestic assault to sexual assault. I'm just proud of her. She's so brave."

Elsewhere, he told the outlet about the key to making marriage last, saying, "Love will always do it. Communication, just believing you're with the right person and believing that change can actually happen."

"That's why we've been so honest about this story with everybody. We knew it would come with blow back, but our heart was to hope that somebody would hear it and believe that they could change," he added.