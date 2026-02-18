Queen Elizabeth, Princess Margaret letters show early divide in royal family

Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret notes gives early clues of different personalities

Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret, since childhood, have been joined at the hips. But the divide over their personality is quite distinct, which was laid bare in newly discovered letters.



The notes – separately written by royal sisters – date back to the time when they were children. Now, it is put up on the auction for £4,000.

However, the childhood letter, despite drawing warm reactions, offers a glimpse of sharply different personalities that later define them.

It was also noticed by Justin Matthews, who is a valuer at Hansons Auctioneers Penshurst saleroom, the place where the letter has been placed on auction.

Initially, he shares his profound reaction to the note, stating, "When I first saw the letter, it gave me goosebumps."

Then, he went on to say, "Queen Elizabeth II, as we remember her – with her love of dogs and horses – is astoundingly evident in this letter penned by her younger self."

But in contrast, Matthews notes, Princess Margaret's attention is focused on herself and her belongings.

"Beatrice! Please could you look after my bathing suit? Margaret?" the late princess's pencil-written instruction says, referring to her, Beatrice Stillman, the head housemaid at Royal Lodge in Windsor, in the letter.

Contrasting both the notes, Matthews tells the Daily Mail, "While Princess Elizabeth’s concerns are all about her pets and the welfare of staff, Princess Margaret’s are slightly more sartorial. Both seem rather fitting for the women they grew up to be."

Sisters in blood but differ on priorities

These early hints show the divide over the path Elizabeth and Margaret took in their royal lives, where the former's reputation as a duty-bound lady became the hallmark of The Firm.

However, in contrast, Margaret's desire for independence, away from the restraints of the royal rules, became a defining picture of her life.