Robert Pattinson gets honest about image problems after 'Twilight'

Robert Pattinson shares fans confused him with Edward after 'Twilight'

Robert Pattinson got fame early. He was 22 when he became a breakout star after his starring in Twilight. However, with fame came the drawbacks.



"I really enjoyed making the movies, but then there was such a huge marketing push behind it as well. I didn't want to get my personal identity caught up in that, so I tried to push forward my individuality a little, and that kind of stuck with me," he tells Interview Magazine.

He shares people confused him with Edward, noting, "It was also interesting getting famous off of playing a part — people thought I was that character in the beginning."

However, Pattison adds, he "wasn't precious about that identity because it wasn't my identity to begin with."

"It’s interesting to use the public perception of you as part of your character development, because you're like, 'I assume at least a few people in the audience are going to be expecting this,' so you can make it more dramatic."

In addition, the Dune star is starring with Zendaya in The Drama, where the duo shares strong on-screen chemistry.

The film's logline read, "A happily engaged couple whose relationship faces an unexpected, chaotic turn during the week leading up to their wedding. Written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli, this romantic thriller/comedy centers on a dark revelation shared between partners that sends their lives off the rails."

The Drama debuts in cinemas on April 3.