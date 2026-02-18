Princess Diana warned Prince William, Harry about uncle Andrew

Princess Diana told Prince William and Harry to keep their distance from Andrew

Princess Diana had reportedly warned her sons Prince William and his estranged brother Harry about their uncle former Duke of York Andrew, it has been claimed.

According to the insiders, the late Princess had warned William and Harry about Andrew in the years before her death.

The royal insider revealed to the Woman’s Day, the former Duke of York always seemed “insanely jealous” of Prince William and Harry’s father King Charles and it didn’t go unnoticed by Diana during their marriage.

The close confidant claimed to the outlet, Diana told William and Harry to keep their distance from Andrew and “turns out it was among the best advice she ever gave them.”

Royal biographer Andrew Lownie also disclosed in his book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, that Diana was not the fan of Andrew from the outset.

“He was very, very noisy and loud… It occurred to me that there was something troubling him,” Diana wrote of her thoughts of the ex-Prince in his youth, the report added.

The royal expert also wrote: “One moment he would be diligent and polite, the next aggressive and rude. Like his father, he had a short temper, a rather Germanic sense of humour and did not bear fools gladly.”

The fresh claims came days after Prince William and Kate Middleton's spokesperson said the Prince and Princess of Wales are “deeply concerned” by the continuing revelations and reiterated their support for victims in Epstein scandal, surrounding Andrew.