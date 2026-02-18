Daniel Radcliffe weighs in on recasting of his iconic 'Harry Potter' role

Daniel Radcliffe has weighed in on the recasting of his iconic Harry Potter role, saying the new star would be "better than me."

In a new interview with ScreenRant, the 36-year-old actor stated that the young actor should play Dominic McLaughlin.

When he asked about HBO’s new series, Daniel said, “I’m sure Dominic is going to be better than me. I learned as I went. I look back on what I did now with a lot more kindness, and I find it less embarrassing now that I’m older."

"But I was very much learning how to do it for a long time on Potter," he added.

Daniel further told the outlet that he wants people to quit asking the original Harry Potter stars about the new actors taking on their iconic roles.

“When these kids got cast, there’s a whole thing around the internet, around the world, people being like, ‘We’ve got to look after these kids,'” he said.

“I was like, ‘If you mean that, if everyone really means what they are saying, then one of the things you can do for me is not ask about me and Rupert [Grint about it] all the time.’ I would like not to be weird spectral phantoms in these children’s lives, and just to let them, like, get on it. Because it’s going to be a new thing," added Daniel.

For those unversed, the new Harry Potter series is expected to premiere in 2027.