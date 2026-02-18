David Ramsey opens up about his secret battle with rare cancer

David Ramsey opens up about secret battle with rare cancer

David Ramsey has finally opened up about his secret battle with cancer.

The 54-year-old actor recently made an appearance on Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast, where he revealed that he was diagnosed with testicular cancer years ago.

Explaining why he hasn't revealed his diagnosis, the Arrow star said, 'I mean, listen, there’s a part of my personality that’s, in general, a little more, kind of, laid back and "Hey, as it comes it comes and I’m enjoying it. I love it. Period, no problem."

"That’s how I see the world and it’s worked for me," he added. "I think that’s kind of reflected in me not really sharing the tale."

The Blue Bloods actor added that it wasn't that he didn't want to tell his story.

"It’s just not really my personality," clarified David. "Now, in more recent years, there’s an uptick in cancer, and we should talk about this more."

The actor added that his approach to acting has changed after his cancer diagnosis, and now, he is more grateful for the roles he has won.

"You go back to the acting and like, "Oh, you know, you’re guest starring and now it’s my time." It’s just not my perspective. My perspective is, "This is f***ing awesome, bro," said David. "That’s always my perspective. All the time."