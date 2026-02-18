Victoria, David Beckham take firm decision as Brooklyn uses feud to stay in headlines

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham are taking a firm stance as their son, Brooklyn Beckham, continues to use their public feud to stay in the headlines.

According to Rob Shuter’s blog, the fashion designer and the former football star have decided to avoid engaging in any further drama and are instead focusing on their businesses and brand.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn see this feud as a way of staying relevant and in the headlines as it is keeping him in the spotlight.

A source close to Beckhams told Shuter, “This is the most relevant he’s ever felt on his own. The feud keeps him in the headlines.”

“He doesn’t want to step out of the spotlight right now. The only way he stays in the conversation is by keeping the conflict going.”

As for Victoria and David, the source said they have “made a conscious decision — no more public back-and-forth,” adding, “They will not provide oxygen to a fire.”

“Silence is strategic,” the insider said. “For them, it’s over.”

In an explosive Instagram rant, Brooklyn wrote, "I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private.

"Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed.

"I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life.

"Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always comes out."