Sarah Ferguson tries to emotionally trap Prince William as he takes a firm stand

Sarah Ferguson is reportedly trying to bring up emotional stuff from the past to try to change Prince William’s mind as he takes strict decision against the former Duchess of York.

According to a US entertainment site, the Prince of Wales has decided not to let Sarah get closer to royal family again amid reports she is trying to rebuild life in the UK after being stripped of her royal titles and residence.

A source close to Fergie claimed that she insists she was unaware of the full extent of her ex-husband Andrew’s links to Jeffrey Epstein and feels unfairly judged for past associations.

She has now requested a face to face meeting with William, the Prince of Wales, so that she would change his mind.

“Sarah is up in arms and telling anyone that will listen how she’s being unfairly judged. She admits she was naïve to simply believe what Andrew told her, but she doesn’t feel her mistakes warrant being banished,” they said.

The insider added, “She swears up and down she was never at any of the depraved sex parties or even the least bit clued in to what was going on with Andrew and Epstein.

“She feels it's beyond unfair to lump her in with Andrew. She has grandkids she wants to be near, forcing her out of the country feels barbaric.”

They said Fergie is “very keen to get on a call with William or even better, meet him face to face, to plead her case. She has always felt they had a special relationship; she was there for him after his mother died.

“But a guilt trip is not going to work with William, he's way beyond that. He’s resolute about cutting ties with her and has already set it in motion. Sarah doesn’t want to believe it; she’s still in shock over how quickly everyone has turned on her.

“She’s convinced she can sway William but the odds of him softening towards her are pretty much none. All he cares about is protecting the monarchy and she’s a clear liability. The only thing to do is steer clear of her, indefinitely.”