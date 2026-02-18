Cardi B shares intent to go under the needle again

Cardi B is considering having another surgery because she no longer likes the size of her back and wants it to be reduced even more.

The 33-year-old rapper opened up about her plan to remove her butt implants in a new interview with Big Boy’s Neighborhood.

“After this tour, I'm taking some out,” Cardi told the outlet, referring to her 'Little Miss Drama' tour.

“After this tour, I don't wanna hear nobody for three months," added the Drip hitmaker. "I'm going to Colombia. Nobody hit me up, nothing. I'm taking this a-s out!"

The mother of four recently revealed that she had surgically removed around 95 percent of her injections through surgery in September 2024.

"I got some more butt injections removed because you know it takes rounds to get your butt injections removed," the I Like It songstress revealed on Instagram at the time.

"I also went to fix certain things with my fibrosis," the rapper added, who has never hidden her history with body modification.

In 2024, Cardi also advised young people considering plastic surgery.

“All I'm going to say is that if you're young, if you're 19, 20, 21, and sometimes you're too skinny,” she said. “And you be like, ‘OMG I don't have enough fat to put in my a-s,’ so you resort to a-s shots, DON'T!”