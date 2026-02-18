Prince William closes ranks as Sarah Ferguson considers rebuilding life in UK

Prince William has no intention of softening his stance on Sarah Ferguson amid reports of her rebuilding life in UK after fallout from Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

According to reports, the former Duchess of York has desire to relocate near her daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, after she and her ex-husband Andrew were ordered to vacate the Royal Lodge.

After being forced out of the 30-room mansion in dark of night after new Epstein files exposed her emails sent to the convicted sex offender, she allegedly spent time abroad.

Now, an insider told Heat Magazine that Ferguson has been telling friends she wants to get back to work and stabilise her finances.

However, William, the Prince of Wales, is unlikely to support any move that brings Ferguson closer to the royal fold.

William is now determined to draw a “hard line” when it comes to Fergie’s relationship with the royal family members, including Queen Camilla.

“She’s delusional if she thinks there’s any chance of being welcomed back into the royal fold. William has made it clear to everyone, including Camilla, that Sarah is persona non grata; he doesn’t want to ever see her face again,” the source said.

“In his mind this is not some misunderstanding that can be smoothed over with time. She has poisoned the reputation of the monarchy and he’s determined to draw a very hard line.”

As for Ferguson, the insider said she "has always claimed that she cut ties with Epstein, that she was only close to him before she realised the sort of creep he was but now that these emails have been released the truth is out and it’s beyond damning. Any chances she had of redeeming herself are long gone."