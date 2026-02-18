Jessica Alba drops cryptic note about 'shedding' amid Cash Warren divorce

Jessica Alba is reflecting on letting go of things that "no longer serve."

Just days after Cash Warren filed to finalize their divorce, Jessica marked new Lunar New Year, while talking about "forward momentum."

Taking to her Instagram account on February 17, she wrote, "Entering the Year of the Horse feeling ready, grounded and grateful for where I stand, for the path that led me here, and for all that’s still to come."

The Fantastic Four star continued, "The past year - Year of the Snake - was all about shedding and releasing what no longer serves. Facing hard truths. Making meaningful changes."

"Now it’s time for forward momentum - moving with intention, trusting (the universe) the ride, and leaning into this year with courage. It doesn’t need to be perfect just start what you’ve been sitting with for so long - that inner knowing. This is your moment. Take action. Year of the Horse, I’m ready," she added.

Along with the post, she uploaded a series of snaps of herself and several inspirational quotes.

Jessica and Cash tied the knot in 2008 and welcomed two daughters, Honor and Haven, and a son named Hayes.