Princess Diana went to extra lengths to prove King Charles ‘loves me’

Princess Diana was forced to save face as King Charles declared he did not love her.

The former Princess of Wales was shown the reality of her loveless marriage in a

bombshell book, ‘Prince of Wales: A Biography by Jonathan Dimbleby.’

In order to recall better times with her separated husband, Diana asked journalist Piers Morgan to release a round of photos from their second honeymoon in the Bahamas.

"The snaps, she believed, were not published at the time because they were deemed too intrusive, but she would have no argument if we wanted to run them now," Piers wrote in his autobiography, Insider. The reason? "Because 'they prove he loved me."

Piers went on: "It's extraordinary she would do this, but also an indication of how hurt she's been by this particular revelation.

"We checked the safe, and sure enough there was a set of amazing photos of Diana and Charles... looking for all the world like the most loving couple imaginable. We ran them under the headline THE LIAR KING,” he noted.