Zendaya shares why some parts of her life will never go public despite fame

Zendaya is getting honest about living under constant spotlight.

The Euphoria star, who confirmed her engagement to Tom Holland one year ago, admitted that fame comes with its own downside and she can’t control everything.

“At the end of the day, you’re a public figure, there’s nothing you can do, but some things are meant for yourself and for your loved ones,” she told Robert Pattinson in a conversation for Interview Magazine.

The Dune actress shared that not only does she try to keep her character private but also her real self.

She explained, “I do try to have privacy, not just for characters, but for me in real life. I try to be honest about who I am when I am in public, but I also try to keep things for myself.”

Zendaya shared similar sentiments in a previous interview with Elle.

She said at the time, "Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public. I can't not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share."

She continued to insist that she did not want to “hide,” but “it's about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist.”

And Tom and Zendaya had to confirm their romance back in 2021 after paparazzi photos.

“One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore,” Tom told GQ of the viral photos. “And a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world."