Hilary Duff breaks silence on painful family rift

Hilary Duff has opened up about her complicated family relationships in new album luck... or something.

In an interview with Glamour, the singer revealed how personal struggles inspired her upcoming album. She shared that several tracks reference strained ties with her sister, Haylie Duff and her father Robert Duff.

However, fans have speculated that the song We Don't Talk reflects on tensions with sisters, while The Optimist addresses Hilary's relationship with her dad.

The singer told the outlet, "That’s my family. Those are the people that affect you the most, take up the most space naturally as a human who’s born into something."

"Just because you’re born into a family doesn’t mean that it always stays together. You can only control your side and your street," she added.

Hilary admitted she have had a "very complicated life," noting, "my parents had a very complicated thing."

"I know it’s not rare, and I think it goes back to the theme of, Why share now? I guess I just felt ready," Hilary said.

Hilary Duff shared the reason she "felt really ready to share" the album, luck... or something, which marks her first album in over 10 years.

"One, I wanted to stretch creatively, and two, I wanted to make something that I could connect with people again on the level of who I am now. I felt like people have definitely gone through some of the similar large strokes that I have in the past 10 to 15 years," she added.