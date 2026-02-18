Keith Urban plans romantic getaway to win Nicole Kidman back?

Keith Urban is reportedly hoping for a reunion with his ex-wife Nicole Kidman just five months after announcing their split.

Insiders told Closer Magazine that the singer is planning a summer vacation in the Bahamas, where he is scheduled to perform in March. Keith reportedly wants Nicole and their daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret to join him.

The source said, "They love the Bahamas so that’s likely where they’ll go and he would love Nicole to come."

Adding, "Keith has been counting down the days to this break because he knows it’s his chance to really reset things with the girls. He’s actually a little nervous, he’s putting all this pressure on himself to make it perfect, like he has to prove something to them."

The former couple's custody agreement grants Nicole the primary care of girls, limiting Keith's time with them. Sources revealed that Keith worries they may feel closer to their mother.

The source stated, "His tour has kept him apart from his daughters a lot more than he would like. As it is he had to concede the majority of custody time to Nicole, he only has them every other weekend, but when he’s touring even that doesn’t work."

"They are used to long stretches away from him; he’s always been a working musician but that doesn’t mean it’s not tough. That’s why Keith is so anxious to line up this trip with a break in their school schedule, so they can all spend proper, relaxed time together without any pressure.

"Truth be told, he does worry that they’ve sided with their mom and see him as the bad guy in all of this. The girls have both promised him that’s not the case but it’s still a fear he’s battling," the source added.

On the other hand, despite rumours linking Keith Urban to other singers, he has denied any romantic involvement. Sources claim he is focused on his daughters and hoping that one meaningful reunion with Nicole Kidman could help heal their broken family.