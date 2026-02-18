Royals questioned over financial sources in protecting Andrew

The Royal Family is questioned over their finances as they try to save Andrew Mountbatten Windsor from public humiliation.

The former Duke of York, who got settled his sexual assault allegation case from victim Virgina Giuffre out of court, is probed over the sources of his £12m settlement money.

Expert Marina Hyde writes for Guardian: “The Windsors are incredibly tight with their own money and have spent generations in arguments and internecine sulks about how it is spread around. Before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped away from their roles, money rows were a big part of Harry’s but also William’s friction with their father, now king. The idea that this bunch would fork over a reported $12m, plus seven figures of Andrew’s legal costs, without some fairly frank family discussions is just bollocks. “

She adds: “Yet they clung to their public silence. They shielded him from what lesser mortals would know as the consequences of their alleged actions. This is proving to be extremely consequential for them.”

“Whose were the millions? As of yesterday, the king is letting it be known via courtiers that he didn’t chip in, with the money coming mostly from the late queen and the estate of the Duke of Edinburgh. It is often assumed the late queen paid from her secretive private funds, but others suggest it came from the Duchy of Lancaster, the earnings of which are public money,” notes the expert