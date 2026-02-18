King Charles extends Ramadan greetings to Muslims around the world
King Charles send a special messages ahead of the Muslim Holy Month of Ramadan
The Royal Family is extending the greetings of Ramadan to all the Muslims celebrating.
King Charles and Queen Camilla turned to their official Instagram page on Tuesday to extend blessings of the great month.
The Royals noted: “Wishing all Muslims in the UK, the Commonwealth and around the world a blessed and peaceful Ramadan.”
On March 4, 2025, King Charles made history by opening the doors of Windsor Castle for an iftar.
The King of the UK allowed Muslims to break their fast inside the royal residence for the first time in its 1,000-year history.
The special event, held in St. George’s Hall, welcomed over 360 Muslim guests as part of the Ramadan Tent Project (RTP).
An inside source told GB News that King Charles was "supportive" of the gathering.
Moreover, Simon Maples, visitor director at Windsor Castle, noted, "The event has been a fantastic opportunity to welcome people from the local community and those of all faiths and backgrounds to the castle."
However, RTP founder Omar Salha also praised the initiative, saying, "It serves as a powerful reminder of how proud we are to represent a pillar of Britain's rich cultural ecology celebrating community, belonging and inclusion."
