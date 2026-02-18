Brad Pitt surrenders in 10-year war with Angelina Jolie?

Brad Pitt is said to be ready to finally bring his legal battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie to an end.

Nearly a decade of bitter legal battles, insiders have now revealed that the Hollywood star wants 2026 to be the year he finally walks away from the exhausting fight.

The source told Closer Magazine, "The word within Brad’s camp and the people he listens closest to is that 2026 needs to be the year that Brad finally wraps up all this legal fighting with Angelina."

Adding, "Ten years of fighting is long enough, and nobody caught up in this mess is getting any younger. The point is, no matter how much time and money Brad has plowed into the fight, this has to stop at some point in the next twelve months."

"Both sides have made their points, and it's time to find a compromise and put this whole thing to bed, no matter how uncomfortable that may be in the short term," the source noted.

For those unaware, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt finalized their divorce in 2024, but their dispute over the French winery Chateau Miraval has continued in court.

Pitt reportedly wants to focus on his passion and put fight with Jolie behind. The feud has damaged the reputations of both stars and distracted "them from the tasks that got them both rich in the first place, which is making hit movies."

As the actor recently starred in F1, insiders claim that the movie was "huge milestone" for Pitt, yet it could've been "even bigger if Brad wasn't still embroiled with his legal fight with Angelina."