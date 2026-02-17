Eerie 'Godfather' scene shows order of death as Al Pacino is left alone by Robert Duvall

Oscar winner Robert Duvall, who played Tom Hagen, a lawyer for the Corleone family, in "The Godfather," has died at the age of 95.

As people paid tribute on social media, a user shared a poignant scene from The Godfather featuring Michael Corleone and his brothers, Sonny and Fredo, with their consigliere Tom Hagen, played by Al Pacino, James Caan, John Cazale, and Robert Duvall, respectively.

Eerily, John Cazale (Fredo), who died in 1978, was the first to leave the scene, followed by James Caan (Sonny) in 2022, and now Robert Duvall. This leaves Al Pacino's Michael Corleone as the only surviving actor from the scene.

Al Pacino was also among thousands of people who paid tribute to Robert Duvall after the announcement of his death was made by the actor's wife, Luciana Duvall.

The scene shared on X has garnered millions of views within hours after the death of Robert Duvall.