Rumer Willis breaks silence on claim she lives off famous parents' money

Rumer Willis is setting the record straight that she does not lives off her famous parents' money.

The 37-year-old actress, who is a mom to a two-year-old daughter, Louetta, revealed that the "sole provider" of her child.

Rumer posted a candid Instagram Reel sharing a relatable single mom moment, in which she can be seen holding multiple objects while surrounded by text that reads, "Single Moms Be Like."

She noted the workloads of a mom around her body in the reel, like "lunch," "play dates," "meal prepping," and "working out."

However, a few hours after posting the video, she reshared the Reel to her stories and wrote, "Just had to clarify since it seems there are quite a few uninformed and rude people in my comments on this post."

Rummer, who is the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, continued, "I work 4 different jobs to provide for my daughter. I am the sole provider for her. I don't live off a trust fund or get money from my parents. Most of the time I don't have help with her."

"So how about y'all pause before you judge and assume," she remarked.

Rumer welcomed her daughter, Louetta, with ex-boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas.

Later, she responded to another follower’s remark, saying she has a “backup” if things go south, to which Rumer said, "I want to respond to this with care, because I think there's a misunderstanding about what I was actually saying.”

"I am very aware that I have privileges in my life that many people don't, and I don't take that for granted," she added. “But this particular post wasn't about privilege or comparing circumstances.”

She explained, “Someone with a stable job and housing might still struggle in ways that are real to them, even if their situation is different from someone facing much more severe hardship elsewhere in the world, we all move through different layers of reality. Acknowledging that difference doesn't mean we can't also talk about what we share."