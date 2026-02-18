Hudson Williams breaks silence on Robert Duvall's tragic death

Hudson Williams has paid an emotional tribute to Robert Duvall following his death at the age of 95.

The Oscar-winning actor, Duvall, famously known for his roles in Heated Rivalry, The Godfather, and more, passed away on Sunday.

Williams, who is preparing for the second season of Heated Rivalry, took to Instagram Stories and expressed his grief and admiration for the late star after his death.

Sharing a photo of Duvall, Williams wrote, "One of my heroes has passed away," alongside heartbroken emoji.

He went on to add, "RIP you beautiful man and fantastic actor."

It is pertinent to mention that Robert Duvall's death was confirmed by his wife, Luciana in an emotional statement. Luciana shared that she "said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time."

Known for his iconic roles, Duvall earned his first academy award nomination for The Godfather, and later won Best Actor for his role in Tender Mercies.

Besides Hudson Williams, Duvall received tributes from fans and fellow celebrities for the lasting impact he left on cinema. It is pertinent to mention that the second season of Heated Rivalry is set to be released around spring 2027.