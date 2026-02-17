Miley Cyrus comes on board on 'Hannah Montana' for 20th anniversary special

Miley Cyrus set to join 'Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special' on Disney+

Miley Cyrus was 13 when she first played Hannah Montana. Now, two decades later, Disney+ has announced plans to mark the sitcom's 20th anniversary, with the actress returning to her original roots.



In a statement, she says, ‘“Hannah Montana’ will always be a part of who I am. What started as a TV show became a shared experience that shaped my life and the lives of so many fans, and I’ll always be thankful for that connection."

“The fact that it still means so much to people all these years later is something I’m very proud of. This ‘Hannahversary’ is my way of celebrating and thanking the fans who’ve stood by me for 20 years.”

Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, states, “‘Hannah Montana’ opened the door for so many fans to dream big, sing loud, and embrace every side of themselves, which is why its legacy continues to shine across generations."

“Partnering with Miley on this special is a dream, and we want it to be a love letter to the fans, who remain as passionate today as they were when the series debuted almost 20 years ago.”

Disney+ will debut the special on March 24, which will be shot in front of a live studio.