Kelsea Ballerini shares cryptic message about 'endings' after Chase Stokes split

Kelsea Ballerini is sharing a deep message on "patience, strength, and faith."

The Hole in the Bottle singer took to her Instagram account on Monday to reflect on the changes the Year of the Snake had brought as the next Lunar New Year cycle, the Year of the Fire Horse, begins February 17.

“This year asked you to shed layers you didn’t even realize you were still carrying,” she wrote on her Stories.

She went on to express her thoughts, writing, "It brought endings you didn’t expect, lessons you didn’t ask for, and moments that tested your patience, strength, and faith. Growth was not loud. It was uncomfortable. It was quiet. It was internal.”

The Blindsided hitmaker's message continued, “But look at you, you’re still here. Wiser. Stronger. More aware of who you are and what you deserve. The Snake Year was about transformation about shedding old skins so you could step into something truer.”

“Not everything that left was meant to stay. Not everything that hurt was meant to break you.”

This message came two weeks after Kelsea confirmed her breakup with Chase Stokes. The pair rekindled their romance in December.