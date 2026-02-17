Palace shares details of Queen Camilla's solo visit to Bath

Queen Camilla on Tuesday travelled to Bath as part of royal duties, according to a statement issued by the royal family on social media.

The statement said that the Queen spent "a beautiful day" in the city where she visited Holbourne Museum, Theatre Royal Bath and Persephone Books.

At the museum, Queen Camilla visited the recently completed Schroder Gallery and toured new exhibitions, featuring the colourful textiles of fashion designer Dame Zandra Rhodes and photographs by Sir Don McCullin.

The statement said, "At the Theatre Royal Bath, of which Her Majesty is Patron, The Queen saw members of the community at work in a rehearsal for their production of ‘David Copperfield: A Life."

It added, "Persephone Books, an independent publisher and bookshop founded in 1999, specialises in reprinting neglected fiction and non-fiction, primarily by women writers. Her Majesty ended the day browsing the wide selection of books available in the shop and speaking to the small team that run the business."

A video posted on the royal family's social media accounts showed the Queen meeting people who had gathered to greet her.



