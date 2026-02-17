Palace shares details of Queen Camilla's solo visit to Bath
A video of the Queen was also released on social media accounts of the royal family
Queen Camilla on Tuesday travelled to Bath as part of royal duties, according to a statement issued by the royal family on social media.
The statement said that the Queen spent "a beautiful day" in the city where she visited Holbourne Museum, Theatre Royal Bath and Persephone Books.
At the museum, Queen Camilla visited the recently completed Schroder Gallery and toured new exhibitions, featuring the colourful textiles of fashion designer Dame Zandra Rhodes and photographs by Sir Don McCullin.
The statement said, "At the Theatre Royal Bath, of which Her Majesty is Patron, The Queen saw members of the community at work in a rehearsal for their production of ‘David Copperfield: A Life."
It added, "Persephone Books, an independent publisher and bookshop founded in 1999, specialises in reprinting neglected fiction and non-fiction, primarily by women writers. Her Majesty ended the day browsing the wide selection of books available in the shop and speaking to the small team that run the business."
A video posted on the royal family's social media accounts showed the Queen meeting people who had gathered to greet her.
-
Prince William excited to announce host city for Earthshot Prize 2026
-
Business Committee chair give update on plan to take action against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor
-
Meghan Markle develops 'genuine friendship' with Kris Jenner amid claims Duchess running out of friends
-
Royal expert claims 'real shift' inside Meghan Markle, Harry's marriage
-
King Charles reacts to exciting news after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's statement
-
Danger levels around Prince George rise: Kate Middleton doesn’t feel as safe
-
Police probe against Andrew continues while ex-staffers remain afraid: Here’s what’s happening in their ranks
-
King Charles, Prince William warned about future of monarchy over Andrew scandal