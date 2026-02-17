James Van Der Beek's final act of love for wife Kimberly laid bare

James Van Der Beek and wife Kimberly showed their marriage truly reflects “till death do us part.”

Kimberly revealed to People that she and James had an emotional renewal of their wedding vows "in bed" just days before his death.

She unveiled that her family and friends helped the couple with the touching renewal.

“We decided two days beforehand and our friends got us new rings, filled our bedroom with flowers and candles and we renewed our vows from bed," Kimberly told the outlet.

She noted that the intimate ceremony was "simple and beautiful and moving.”

Only a few close family and friends attended the event, one pal played the "most beautiful music" who closed the ceremony with the song Somewhere Over the Rainbow. Some friends even joined virtually via Zoom.

The pair got married back in 2010, in Tel Aviv, Israel and welcomed six children.

On February 11, Kimberly announced the devastating news of James' passing at the age of 48 one year after announcing his colon cancer diagnosis.

She wrote on social media, "Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend."