Dolly Parton fights to get her life back

Dolly Parton is said to be facing one of the most difficult periods of her career as she is forced to extend bed rest due to ongoing health issues.

Insiders told Radar Online that the country music icon has struggled emotionally by being sidelined from her demanding schedule.

The source said, "Dolly has never been the type to sit back and let other people run things, so she's really struggled with being sidelined."

Adding, "She is very much a control freak and doesn't feel like things can run quite right without her touch, and she's not that far off base."

"All kinds of things have gone wrong in the time she's been out sick. There's nothing huge and catastrophic, but stuff she would never let happen on her watch," the insider noted.

During her absence, several minor problems have reportedly emerged, including controversy at Dollywood over a new soda policy that left visitors angry. "Some newfangled soda machine dispenser at the park tracks every ounce of soda, and it caused a lot of anger."

"It's the sort of thing Dolly never would have approved if she'd been filled in on the details ahead of time," an insider noted.

However, right now with Dolly Parton taking some time off, she is not being asked "to weigh in on all these so-called minor decisions like she used to be, and that does change things."

On the other hand, the source revealed, "She has so many businesses that she's had to take a step back from. It's been very hard for her, and there's still no end date to this in sight."

Dolly Parton's battle with kidney stones and related infections also forced her to postpone her Las Vegas residency until September 2026.