Zendaya reveals subtle red flag she never ignores in people

Zendaya is dishing on tricks she uses to catch red flags in people, especially in the industry.

In a recent chat with her The Drama costar Robert Pattinson for Interview magazine, the Euphoria star revealed what she considers a relationship red flag.

“One that works for us at work is how people treat their crews," she told Robert.

Zendaya explained, “I admire people who are kind to everyone, not just the actors, directors, or producers. A very telling thing is how a crew feels about a particular actor, because they get to see how people are when the cameras are not rolling."

Another telling sign Zendaya mentioned is how a person treats animals.

“I would get into a fight over my dog, for sure,” she noted. “Dogs are a good judge of character.”

All in all, "people are layered and complex and they make mistakes,” Zendaya remarked. “There are cultural differences."

"But there are also things that are just kind of, ‘Well, that’s rude. That’s mean.’ And there’s also the opposite.”

Zendaya added, “You can know someone for a long time and they can change, or you get to know them on a deeper level and you’re like, ‘Whoa. I didn’t see that side of you.’”