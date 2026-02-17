Bunnie Xo drops surprise update about surrogacy plans with Jelly Roll

Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll are progressing in their fertility journey.

The podcaster opened up about the challenges she and Jelly Roll are facing to welcome their own kids.

She has now revealed in her memoir, Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic, that they are looking forward to welcoming twins via surrogate in the future.

“Now that we’re finally stable financially and somewhat emotionally after all the healing we’ve done over this decade together, we’re talking about the future—­including growing our family,” she wrote.

Bunnie Xo, whose real name is Alisa DeFord, shared, “J and I have a surrogate, the sweetest woman ever, and soon I’ll be starting my IVF stims.”

“And with the help of the most unselfish woman willing to carry twins for us, we’ll be able to make our baby dreams come true," she noted elsewehere in the book.

The influencer is already step-mother to Jelly Roll's two kids, Bailee, 17, and Noah, 9, whom he welcomed during previous relationships.

Though Bunnie Xo is thrilled about expanding her family, she is at the same time feeling nervous too, she noted, "I’ve waited this long to have kids with someone I knew would be a great father— and to be able to make sure they have the best life.”

Addressing the stereotype regarding having kids in their 40s, Bunnie said, “Some people frown upon our decision to bring babies into this world at our age. I could give a f***.”

Bunnie could not wait to meet a part of her and Jelly Roll.

“We’re going to raise these babies in love and give them everything we were never given,” she added. “I can’t wait to see a piece of me and him running around outside of our bodies.”