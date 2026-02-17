Shia LaBeouf gets medical attention before arrest over fight in New Orleans

Hollywood actor Shia LaBeouf was taken into custody after an alleged altercation during Mardi Gras in New Orleans, local media reported on Tuesday.

The actor was provided medical attention from paramedics after an incident outside a bar in the French Quarter. It wasn't immediately clear if he was treated for an injury or for drug or alcohol use.

Citing an eyewitness, TMZ reported the "Transformers" star was escorted out of a nearby bar for unknown reasons, and the alleged fight occurred afterward.

Referring to court records, Variety reported that LaBeouf is facing two charges of simple battery.

The outlet reported that the actor has had a history of erratic behavior and prior legal issues, including a lawsuit filed against him by FKA Twigs alleging sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress. The lawsuit was settled in July 2025.

Previously, LaBeouf was court-ordered to attend rehab following a 2017 arrest in Georgia for public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

In 2025, he appeared in Leo Lewis O’Neil’s documentary “Slauson Rec,” which follows the actor as he leads and teaches at an experimental theater company.

The film, which screened at the Cannes Film Festival, shows LaBeouf berating actors and crew members, instigating a fistfight and engaging in other aggressive behavior.