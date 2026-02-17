Brooklyn Beckham plans major blow for Victoria, David

Victoria and David Beckham are desperate to meet their first grandchild

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola are reportedly planning to deliver a major blow to Victoria and David Beckham amid ongoing family feud.

According to reports, Brooklyn and Nicola have spoken about adoption for a long time.

“It’s never been a secret between them that they want a big family – at least four or five children,” the insider told the Closer.

Nicola has always had a real longing to adopt, which they’d openly shared with David and Victoria before even getting married.

However, the Heat World, citing the source, claimed they want Brooklyn’s parents to have nothing to do with their first grandchild amid their ongoing feud, leaving them heartbroken.

The source says, “Brooklyn and Nicola want to build their own family as quickly as possible and aren’t counting on any reconciliation happening with Brooklyn’s parents in the near future, if ever.”

The close confidant continued the Beckhams aren’t involved in this process and, as things stand now, Brooklyn won’t be contacting them to let them know anything – “they won’t even know when the baby arrives.”

“Obviously that’s going to be heartbreaking for them but from Nicola and Brooklyn’s perspective, Victoria and David have only got themselves to blame,” the insider said.

Meanwhile, the Closer report says despite the fallout with Brooklyn, Victoria is still hopeful that the feud with her eldest son can resolve itself.

