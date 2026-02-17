'Where is Nancy?' Media frenzy grows as search enters crucial phase

Rain batters press put pressure on police to find Nancy Guthrie

As the search for Nancy Guthrie drags into the third week, a large presence of press, camped outside her home in Tucson, is putting the investigation under a microscope and the cops on their toes.



A video from a reporter shows a long queue of vehicles parked in front of the 84-year-old's home under stunning rain, illustrating the efforts by the journalists to keep informing the public on each case's update.

In a 24-hour news cycle, the topics often get replaced quickly, but a strong media presence which keeps highlighting Savannah Guthrie's mom's disappearance sends a stark signal that her case will not fade in the near future.

This public attention, in turn, has put the investigators on the clock to find out where Nancy has been kept.

Facing mounting criticism, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, leading the 84-year-old's recovery, recently defended his officers, who are working on the case.

"My officers were there for almost 20 hours, and they processed their scene, got it done, and brought in all the evidence," he notes. "Then the FBI came and did their thing."

Then, he addressed the press, urging them to report impartially due to the high-profile nature of the case.

"I tell my journalists, you guys need to be a little more responsible... because that's just really nasty stuff," he told Daily Mail.

"People out there can get pretty ugly and mean and nasty and not have the facts," the sheriff concluded.

Nancy has been missing since Feb. 1 from her home near Tucson, Arizona.