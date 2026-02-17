Victoria Beckham's biggest worry about Brooklyn Beckham's future revealed

Victoria Beckham is reportedly left heartbroken after the news that Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are considering adopting their first child.

Despite the ongoing feud, insiders told Closer Magazine that the former Spice Girl, Victoria is still holding onto hope that everything will be fine. "Vic’s been holding on to a glimmer of hope that when a baby comes along, it might remind everyone what truly matters. She’s always believed that the arrival of a child can heal wounds and bring families back together," the source said.

This comes amid reports that Brooklyn and Nicola are considering to adopt their first child. The young couple has reportedly discussed adoption for years, motivated by their desire to give back and build a large family.

"While it’s been no shock to them, Victoria is understandably triggered by any talk of Brooklyn and Nicola starting a family. The recent stories have further deepened her heartache," an insider said.

Adding, "She always imagined the arrival of Brooklyn’s baby – her first grandchild – would see her hosting family dinners, babysitting, being part of every milestone and spending more time in the States with them. It’s something she’s always dreamed of. So the thought of not being a hands-on grandmother is devastating and painful."

Victoria is said to be "praying" that Brooklyn will realise the importance of family and "pave the way for a reconciliation" after becoming a parent. However, Victoria's "biggest fear has always been being completely cut out of her grandchild’s life, so the possibility of that happening is crushing."

On the other hand, David Beckham is said to be trying to remains realistic, encouraging his wife Victoria Beckham to prepare for the possibility that a baby may not fix what's broken.

"David has tried to be the steady one, he’s told Victoria she needs to prepare herself that things may not change and a baby won’t necessarily fix what’s broken. But Victoria is clinging to hope, while her husband gently tries to manage her expectations – which is causing more tension between them behind the scenes," the source explained.