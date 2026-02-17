Prince William furious over Harry's secret Hollywood plot

Prince William and Prince Harry's feud has reportedly reached new heights.

Insiders revealed that Harry's plans for a Hollywood project about their late mother, Princess Diana have left his elder brother William furious.

While the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle are eager to develop biopic that would celebrate Diana's life and struggles, the prince of Wales on the other hand is said to be strongly opposed, according to Radar Online.

The source told the outlet, "Harry is determined to honor his mother and share her story with the next generation, and he doesn't see any reason why he needs to involve his brother."

"William sees it as exploiting their mother's tragedy. To him, it's crossing a line that can't be uncrossed," the source added.

William will reportedly be enraged if Harry and Meghan bring the project to Netflix, especially after how their series The Crown portrayed royal family.

The source revealed, "Harry's got his deal at Netflix, so when he's ready to pitch, he'll go straight there – even though that's bound to set William off even more."

The insider went on to explain, "Harry consults Meghan on everything. Of course, she will be a big part of this project once it gets going. William doesn't want her anywhere near his mother's story, but that doesn't matter one bit to Harry."

"They are both so emotional when it comes to anything that involves their mother. Her death will be a lifelong wound for both of them," they added.

Prince Harry reportedly believes that the late Princess Diana's story has been mismanaged all these years, and now being her son it is his responsibility to make sure it is shared properly. The source noted, "In his eyes, the monarchy failed her, so they ought to be the last ones in charge of honoring her."

But, the eldest brother and the future King, Prince William is said to be "vowing" to do whatever it takes to stop Harry and Meghan from "shameless money grab."