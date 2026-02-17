Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet’s untraditional plans for kids come to light

The relationship between Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet has started to shift, so much so that even insiders warn the reality TV star and makeup mogul may not even wait for a proposal in order to start living together, or when it comes to their family plans.

The source in question spoke to Heat World while delivering the verdict and explains, “they’re living together now and have spoken openly about having kids. Tim 100% wants to be a dad and Kylie’s totally baby crazy. [Her kids] Stormi and Aire are getting so big, she’s starting to miss having a baby around.”

For those unversed, the couple is currently inching closer to their three-year anniversary and for both of them this relationship is said to be the healthiest “by far” as well as the most ‘drama-free’ relationship Kylie’s ever been in. so “all her friends and family are telling her to go for it.” Furthermore, Timothée is “so great with her kids,” as the source reveals that Kylie “has no doubt” that he’ll be an “incredible dad.”

And where marriage is concerned, its said, “he already calls her his life partner, so unless something drastically changes, it seems pretty likely that they’re going to get married.”

So “she’s just waiting for him to propose – not that they have to wait before having kids. Kylie isn’t traditional at all and neither is Timothée,” which they said before signing off.