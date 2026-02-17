Apple unleashes fiery reaction to school bullying allegations

Apple Martin has finally spoken out against allegations that she was expelled from school for bullying.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay's Chris Martin blasted rumour mongers, stating that the claims are “completely untrue.”

Apple, who recently opened up about her post-college plans, reshared a comment and highlighted that she just aimed to share “just a quick little message from myself.”

In a message to an unnamed account, she said, “Hi! I didn't wanna respond but this narrative is completely false and has gotten so out of hand.”

“I have never been expelled from any school, especially not for bullying anyone. I completely understand ppl not liking me and that is okay!”

“The internet is a place where ppl can share their opinions. But this rumor is completely untrue, I am not that type of person and anyone who is close to me knows that,” Apple concluded with a heart emoji.

In 2024, the 21-year-old British model was also accused of bullying after a video showed her trying to ruin a fellow debutante's photo shoot and let out an eyeroll at her date at the Le Bal des Debutantes in Paris.

A source close to her mother, Paltrow, told Daily Mail that Apple is a “girls' girl,” not a “mean girl.”

“Apple's more playful and fun and she's really a total girls' girl. She would never mean to take the spotlight from anyone, that was not her intention. To characterize her as a mean girl is very untrue.”

“She really had such a wonderful evening and I feel bad that this is even taking away from that because it was such an uplifting evening for her and the other girls.”