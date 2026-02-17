Meghan Markle develops 'genuine friendship' with Kris Jenner amid claims Duchess running out of friends

Kris Jenner’s daughter Kim Kardashian had left Meghan ‘panicked’

Meghan Markle has developed a ‘genuine friendship’ with US reality TV Kris Jenner, who has quietly become both confidante and mentor.

Meghan and Prince Harry recently attended the 70th birthday bash of Kris Jenner.

Royal expert Rob Shuter, citing multiple sources, claimed Meghan has developed a genuine friendship with Kris Jenner.

The insiders told the expert, “Kris and Meghan are friendly, they talk. Kris has absolutely advised her on brand control and family positioning.”

Another branding expert told Rob, “Meghan understands narrative power. Kris Jenner turned her children into a global empire. Meghan sees the blueprint.”

There’s no formal business partnership — just guidance.

The expert adds, “You don’t flood the market. You release moments. You create conversation.”

It comes days after reports Kris Jenner’s daughter Kim Kardashian had left Meghan ‘panicked’ after she revealed why photos of the Duchess and Prince Harry were deleted from social media after Jenner's 70th birthday party.

According to the PEOPLE, speaking on her sister Khloe's podcast, Kim revealed they were told it was "totally cool to post" the images.

However, the photos with the royal couple were deleted as it coincided with Remembrance Day.

Back in November last year, Kris Jenner and her family made headlines after Meghan and Harry were removed from a photo carousel both she and Kim had posted from her 70th birthday party, which the former royals attended.

Meanwhile, royal expert Kinsey Schofield has claimed that Meghan is ‘running out of friends’ in California and that “Hollywood can’t stand her.”