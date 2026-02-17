Before Trump's rise, Robert Duvall said Republican Party was a mess
Robert Duvall supported immigrants because his ancestors migrated from France
Hollywood legend Robert Duvall died peacefully on Sunday at the age of 95, his wife said in a Facebook post.
Thousands of people took to social media to pay tribute to the actor who played Tom Hagen, a lawyer for the Corleone family, in "The Godfather" and its first sequel, and starred in the TV miniseries "Lonesome Dove."
His death came in a political climate where celebrities' political views and affiliations also became topics of discussions.
US President Donald Trump's policies, especially his stance on immigrants, have deeply divided the nation, with some celebrities openly criticizing the Republican.
Robert Duvall was a longtime conservative and Republican Party supporter until 2014, at least two years before the political rise of Trump.
During an interview with a US publication in 2014, he said the Republican Party was "a mess" and that he would "probably vote Independent next time."
He also mentioned political views of his wife Luciana Duval's political views, who called herself a "tree-hugging Republican" but might vote Democrats.
In the same interview, he said "My people are immigrants, so I believe in this country with all its faults."
According to records, his family has migrated from France in the 17th century.
The actor is not publicly known for criticizing President Donald Trump. In the run up to 2016 US Presidential election, Robert Duvall reportedly said Trump would win.
