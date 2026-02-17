'I will miss you': John Travolta mourns death of Robert Duvall

Hollywood star John Travolta on Monday paid tribute to Oscar winner Robert Duvall, who died at age 95.

"My brilliant friend (who acted with me in two films, Phenomenon and A Civil Action), I will miss you! Love forever. —John"

Robert Duvall's death was announced by his wife in a Facebook book.

The actor, who played Tom Hagen, a lawyer for the Corleone family, in "The Godfather" and its first sequel, and starred in the TV miniseries "Lonesome Dove," died peacefully on Sunday, according to the statement, which did not give a cause of death.

He was a versatile actor who made lasting impressions in a range of parts from starring to supporting roles like the napalm-loving colonel of "Apocalypse Now" or the spectral Boo Radley in "To Kill a Mockingbird,"

"For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented," Luciana Duvall said in the post.

Duvall played forceful leaders such as Lieutenant Colonel Bull Meechum in "The Great Santini" and the title character in "Stalin," as well as broken-down and fallen characters in "Tender Mercies" and "The Apostle." He won awards for both types of roles.

Duvall, the son of a Navy admiral and an amateur actress, grew up in Annapolis, Maryland. After graduating from Principia College in Illinois and serving in the U.S. Army, he moved to New York, where he roomed with Dustin Hoffman and befriended Gene Hackman when the three were struggling acting students.