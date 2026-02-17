Orlando Bloom's ex Katy Perry rushes to marry Justin Trudeau: 'It's concerning'

It is being reported that Katy Perry is set to take her relationship with boyfriend Justin Trudeau to another level.

Radar Online reported that the 41-year-old American singer-songwriter is ready to tie the knot with the former prime minister of Canada and have his baby.

However, the inner circle of Perry fears that she is showing impatience in her new romance, which might hurt her in the future.

The source said, "A lot of people in her life are worried that she's moving too fast. She was with Orlando Bloom for nearly a decade, and she went straight from their breakup to dating Justin without missing a beat – and suddenly he's her whole world."

Her pals believe that she is not yet healed from the sudden end of her nine-year-long relationship with fiancé Orlando Bloom, father of her five-year-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom.

Perry gave no time to herself to process her split from The Lord of the Rings star, as they announced their separation in July 2025, and shortly afterwards, she was spotted having a dinner date with Trudeau in Montreal.

He then attended one of her concerts in the same city before canoodling with the Wide Awake songstress on a yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara.

The source revealed, "It's a little concerning because she never really stopped to catch her breath or process the breakup properly. But Katy doesn't want to hear any of that.”

"She keeps saying she's never been happier and that this feels easy in a way that things with Orlando never did,” concluded the insider.