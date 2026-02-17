Royal expert claims 'real shift' inside Meghan Markle, Harry's marriage

"If she [Meghan Markle] believes this is smart for the family, he [Prince Harry] backs her 100 percent"

Prince Harry has ‘evolved to align’ with his wife Meghan Markle over the privacy of their children Archie and Lilibet as “He trusts her completely”.

The claims have been made by royal expert Rob Shuter in his latest piece for substack after Meghan shared photo of Princess Lilibet.

Rob Shuter said Archie and Lilibet are becoming more visible, and insiders believe “it’s deliberate — and it signals a real shift inside the marriage.”

Prince Harry was initially firmly against putting Archie and Lilibet on social media, however, the Duke has evolved to align with his wife of their privacy.

The expert, citing the close confidant, said “Harry was very clear in the beginning — no faces, no exposure, no brand strategy around the kids. He was adamant about privacy.”

However, the friends told Rob, Harry's that position has softened over time.

The source said, “He’s evolved to align with Meghan. He trusts her completely. If she believes this is smart for the family, he backs her 100 percent.”

The royal expert’s remarks came two days after Meghan shared a photo of Lilibet on Valentine’s Day.

The With Love, Meghan star offered the clearest glimpse yet of Lilibet on social media handle.

In December last year, Meghan also shared a family Christmas photo featuring Archie and Lilibet, saying “Happy Holidays! From our family to yours.”