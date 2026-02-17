King Charles reacts to exciting news after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's statement

This is the first time GB have won two golds at a Winter Games

King Charles has reacted to an exciting news hours after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released a statement as UK government announced plans to change rules on children's social media data.

Meghan and Harry issued the major statement in reaction to British government plans to alter law on the storage of children's social media data under the Crime and Policing Bill, following the Jools' Law campaign.

Meghan and Harry’s statement further reads, “We first met Ellen in New York last year, where she shared Jools’ story with the same determination that’s now changed the law. Jools is one of the faces featured in our Lost Screen Memorial, a reminder of why this work matters.”

They continued, “Ellen’s strength isn’t unique—it’s what we’ve seen from every bereaved parent we’ve worked with. Their grief becomes purpose. Their loss becomes advocacy. And now, their fight has become law.”

Amid this, the royal family received an exciting news from Milan, where Bankes and Nightingale won mixed team snowboard cross for GB’s first Olympic gold on snow.

The palace, on behalf of King Charles and Queen Camilla, shared photos of Prince Edward and the winners on Instagram saying: “Great Britain’s first-ever gold on the snow! Congratulations to Charlotte Bankes and Huw Nightingale.”

It further said, “The Duke of Edinburgh has been in Milan for the @milanocortina2026 Winter Olympics.

“His Royal Highness, as Patron of @gbsnowsport, watched events and met athletes at the Games — celebrating @teamgb’s success in the Mixed Team Snowboard Cross.”