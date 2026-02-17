China Lunar New Year: Global celebration continues as crowds gather for temple visits, prayers, and more

China’s Lunar New Year is being celebrated in full swing as hundreds of millions of people gather this Tuesday. This year’s festival which coincides with the lunar calendar's first new moon, is a 15-day celebration that takes place annually between January 21 and February 20.

2026 is set to be a crucial year for boosting China’s economy, with elevating domestic consumption serving as a dominant objective for Beijing. As the Year of the Horse began on Tuesday, worshippers offered prayers for prosperity and growth.

Celebrations are in full swing as the incense smoke wafts into the air at a temple in Hong Kong. People holding up a cluster of incense sticks bowed their heads several times before planting the sticks in containers in front of a temple hall. Meanwhile, entertainers sang at an outdoor countdown event before multiple fireworks shows at several cities in the Southeast Asian nation where the festival is called Tet.

The Chinese immigrant community is among Argentina’s most dynamic, accounting for more than 180,000 people in the South American nation.

To celebrate the Lunar New Year, thousands of Argentinians flocked to Chinatown in Buenos Aires. Crowds were thrilled to enjoy martial arts exhibitions, as well as dragon and lion dances on the main stage. The vibrant lights filled the air as the audience clapped in rhythm to live pop music. Overall, the day offered a glimpse of remarkable performances and cultural revelations, making it a highlight for international audiences.