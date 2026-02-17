Bianca Censori plans to drop bombshell on Kanye West as 'things got worse'

Bianca Censori planning to drop bombshell on Kanye West as 'things got worse'

Bianca Censori is reportedly planning to drop a bombshell on her husband, Kanye West, very soon.

On Monday, an insider told Vanity Fair that the 31-year-old Australian beauty is now looking for a way to get rid of the controversial rapper because she no longer wants to be his "se*y puppet."

"He wasn’t happy with a lot of what she shared but equally he’s well aware how it could have been so much worse – plus, the days of him controlling her every move are now well gone because she simply won’t stand for it anymore," the source claimed.

"She pretty much did anything he asked. But that’s not at all how she operates now," continued the source.

The confidant further claimed that Bianca might also release a tell-all memoir to share what she has been going through for years.

"Bianca is finally finding her voice, it’s been liberating and cathartic for her to branch out and tell the world that she’s so much more than Kanye’s sexy puppet," the source said.

"Right now she’s positioning herself so that when she leaves, she’s in control of the narrative and Kanye is the one left scrambling," added a tipster.

For those unversed, Bianca tied the knot with Kanye in December of 2022.