Nicole Curtis past leak haunts new role at son's school

Nicole Curtis gets strong pushback over volunteer role at school

It was the year 2022; Nicole Curtis, best known for hosting HGTV's home renovation show Rehab Addict, was caught on a hot mic saying a shocking thing: the N-word slur.



The video has been resurfaced, leading an uproar which prompted the network to fire the host. “HGTV was recently made aware of an offensive racial comment made during the filming of ‘Rehab Addict,’” the channel's statement read.

“Not only is language like this hurtful and disappointing to our viewers, partners, and employees – it does not align with the values of HGTV. Accordingly, we have removed the series from all HGTV platforms. We remain dedicated to fostering a culture of respect and inclusion across our content and our workplace.”

Now, Curtis is serving as a room parent in her son's school in Southern California. In the class, there are children of colour, too; therefore, some parents objected to her position, TMZ reports.

One of them reached out to the school's administration for an explanation, while others advised her to "read the room."

Aside from the outrage over the anchor's remarks, in the viral video which caught the offensive slur, it is quite visible she expresses shock instantly after saying the N-word during a home's renovation. “What the f*** is that that I just said?” asking her team members to “kill that.”

However, Curtis recently shared an apology over her comments, writing on Instagram “I am sorry. I am filled with remorse and regret, just as much as I was one second after that word was said 4 years ago in 2022."

“I show this, I say this and I realize you are getting a limited view as what has been circulating is a clip of MY footage that was stolen then manipulated, edited and sold to a tabloid to coincide with my return to television only to create this chaos of hate, anger, disappointment," she noted.