Jada Pinkett Smith demands complete dismissal of $3 million lawsuit

Jada Pinkett Smith has requested a California court to dismiss a $3 million lawsuit filed against her by one of her husband Will Smith’s former friends, Bilaal Salaam.

In December 2025, Salaam filed the $3 million complaint against the 54-year-old American actress and businesswoman, claiming that she threatened and confronted him in the lobby of the Regency Calabasas Commons in September 2021.

The lawsuit also stated that Pinkett said he would "end up missing or catch a bullet." He went on to report that even the inner circle of the Hollywood couple gave him treats and made him the target of a "retaliatory campaign" that was "launched against him."

Per court documents, Salaam faced further threats after Pinkett and Smith found out that he was writing a "whistleblower memoir" about his time with the pair.

On Monday, February 16, Pinkett filed a new motion, asking the court to completely reject the musician’s demand, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE magazine.

She stated the lawsuit is conflicting with California's anti-SLAPP (strategic lawsuit against public participation) Act, which "provides a procedure for weeding out, at an early stage, meritless claims arising from protected activity.”

The motion to dismiss reads, "Plaintiff’s allegations were false, uncorroborated, and made to generate attention as part of an ongoing public campaign of harassment directed at Defendant and her family."

Pinkett also referred to claims Salaam made that he saw Smith involved in a s*xual act with actor Duane Martin on the Unwine With Tasha K podcast.

"Plaintiff voluntarily gave media interviews claiming – without evidence – that he personally witnessed her husband, actor Will Smith, engaging in sexual acts," the motion added.